Venezuela has no conditions for military coup or popular uprising, says foreign ministry

World
February 22, 19:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil believes that the United States’ plan is to cause a split in the Venezuelan military with the aim to trigger a coup and the toppling of the current president

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. A military coup in Venezuela is impossible while the population is aware that discord is being imposed from outside, Venezuela’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said at a meeting with the chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee Konstantin Kosachyov in Moscow on Friday.

"We can promise our strategic partners here in Russia that in Venezuela there is no possibility of a military coup or popular uprising. A majority of the population is well aware of what is happening and it is mobilized to provide support for the legitimate government," he said. "At the same time we must acknowledge that the risk and threat of foreign intervention that may trigger chaos among the population always remains."

Gil believes that the United States’ plan is to cause a split in the Venezuelan military with the aim to trigger a coup and the toppling of the current president.

"With this in mind it has unleashed an unprecedented multifactor campaign, including psychological pressure, speculations in the mass media and the claims it is necessary to deliver humanitarian aid either through Colombia or the Netherlands-governed islands of Curacao or Brazil," he said. "This campaign rolls on in the media, social networks, radio, and television. The main aim is to make the people panic, to split the population, thus causing the government’s fall.".

