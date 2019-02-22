Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Unauthorized humanitarian aid to Venezuela cover for provocation, says Russian senator

World
February 22, 18:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, Konstantin Kosachev had a meting with Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Any humanitarian action unauthorized by the Venezuelan government serves as a cover for military clashes and outside intervention into the country’s affairs, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said on Friday.

Venezuela's Deputy Healthcare Minister Gerardo Briceno (L) and Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Vladimir Zayemsky during a ceremony to hand over shipment of drugs and medical equipment sent from Russia to Venezuela

Russian ambassador warns against politicizing Venezuelan humanitarian aid

"Any operations unauthorized by the Venezuelan official government are no more that cover operations to provoke clashes and a power struggle, and, against the backdrop of chaos and confusion, to carry out a military intervention in your country," Kosachev said, addressing Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil.

Earlier reports suggest that the US is moving its forces and military equipment to the Venezuelan border as part of the preparations for a provocation including a humanitarian convoy.

ADVERTISEMENT