Moscow, Caracas support military project cooperation, says Venezuelan diplomat

World
February 22, 17:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil recalled that Caracas maintains contact with all members of the opposition, and most of them are ready for dialogue

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela support active dialogue on military projects, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil stated on Friday during the meeting with Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev.

"Many high-ranking Venezuelan officials visit Russia regularly to hold talks - both civilian and military leadership. There exists a rather active exchange on military projects," the diplomat said.

Gil also said that Caracas maintains contact with all members of the opposition, and most of them are ready for dialogue.

"We maintain contact with all representatives of the opposition. And as far as we are aware, the majority of the opposition members are ready for such a dialogue," he said.

