US embassy representative visits Paul Whelan on Feb 21

World
February 22, 16:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The embassy said it has been "monitoring the process closely"

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. On February 21, a representative of the US Embassy in Russia’s consular department visited US citizen Paul Whelan, who is currently detained in Moscow on espionage charges, the embassy’s Twitter informed on Friday.

"Yesterday, a representative of the US Embassy in Russia’s consular department visited Paul Whelan as part of the regular consular visits," the message states.

Paul Whelan

Investigators ask to extend custody of Paul Whelan charged with spying by three months

"We are monitoring the process closely," the embassy continued. "Currently, we are unable to provide additional information for privacy reasons."

US citizen Paul Whelan, 48, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, is a global security chief at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive components company. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) earlier said Whelan had been detained on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on a spy mission. A criminal investigation was opened against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.

