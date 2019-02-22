Russian Politics & Diplomacy
American charged with espionage in Russia declared competent to stand trial

World
February 22, 12:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The investigation has been extended until May 28

Paul Whelan

Paul Whelan

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. American national Paul Whelan, charged with espionage in Russia, has been declared competent to stand trial, defense attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS.

"My client underwent a forensic medical examination and was declared competent to stand trial," he said.

The attorney added that the investigation had been extended until May 28. On Friday, Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court will consider extending Whelan’s arrest until that date.

Whelan case

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Paul Whelan was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. The FSB Investigative Department opened an investigation under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), which carries a punishment of ten to 20 years in prison.

Paul Whelan

Investigators ask to extend custody of Paul Whelan charged with spying by three months

Whelan, 48, is corporate security director for automotive parts supplier BorgWarner.

According to the Washington Post, he enlisted in the US Marines in 1994 and "rose through the ranks to become a staff sergeant, serving two tours in Iraq, in 2004 and 2006." However, Whelan "was discharged for bad conduct in 2008 after being convicted of several charges related to larceny."

