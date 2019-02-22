Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cyprus calls for resolving EU-Russia issues through dialogue, top diplomat says

World
February 22, 11:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Cyprus believes that issues in relations between the European Union and Russia should be resolved through dialogue, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

"We should discuss relations between Russia and the European Union to see what can be done, how we can resolve various issues through dialogue," he said.

According to the Cypriot top diplomat, issues the Mediterranean region has been facing will also be touched upon at the meeting. "We will certainly talk about the Cyprus issue because huge efforts are being made to resume dialogue from where it stalled. The goal, which is non-negotiable, is to resolve the Cyprus issue based on the United Nations Security Council resolution," Christodoulides emphasized.

Cyprus remains divided into two parts since 1974. Turkey acts as guarantor for Northern Cyprus, while the island’s southern part remains under the control of the Republic of Cyprus. UN-sponsored inter-communal talks have been going on for years. The most recent round of talks took place in Switzerland in the summer of 2017.

