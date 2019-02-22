Czech president sees no reasons for hosting US missiles

PRAGUE, February 22. /TASS/. Czech President Milos Zeman does not see any reasons for potentially hosting US missiles on the republic’s territory, he told Barrandov TV on Thursday evening.

"I absolutely don’t see any reasons for this," Zeman said when asked about his reaction if the United States asked the Czech Republic to allow deploying US missile systems there.

Earlier, the Polish authorities said they could back the idea of hosting US missiles.

The Czech president also voiced concerns over the worsening international situation. According to him, this is related to Washington’s trade wars with China and the European Union.