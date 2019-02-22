Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 220,000 Syrian refugees return home with support of Russian military

World
February 22, 8:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As of February 20, 2019, two mobile checkpoints are now functioning near the Rukban camp in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Over 220,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their places of previous residence with the support of the Russian military, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria Sergey Solomatin told reporters.

"The return of refugees to their previous places of residence continues. With the aid of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, ten checkpoints have been opened, including one airborne and one maritime checkpoint. As of February 20, 2019, 222,884 people have returned home," Solomatin said.

He added that as of February 20, 2019, two mobile checkpoints are now functioning near the Rukban camp in Syria, inside the 55-kilometer zone around the Al-Tanf US military base.

Read also

Corridors for refugees from Rukban camp open — Russia's Defense Ministry

Along with the Russian military, members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent are stationed at the checkpoints, ready to provide medical aid to refugees leaving the Rukban camp.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that refugees at the Rukban camp find themselves "in inhumane conditions", and urged to release at least women and children from the camp.

The Rukban refugee camp is located near the town of Al-Tanf in Homs province, 20 kilometers from a US military base, near which the American armed forces had earlier trained the militants of the Syrian opposition. In 2014, when the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorists began their invasion of Syria, tens of thousands of Syrians from the eastern provinces fled to the Al-Tanf area hoping to cross into Jordan. However, the Jordanian authorities shut the border for security reasons as well as due to economic difficulties. This is how the Rukban refugee camp emerged. According to the World Health Organization, about 40,000 people currently live there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT