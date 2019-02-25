Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US to hold talks on air traffic between countries on February 26-28

World
February 25, 21:31 UTC+3

The previous meeting of the kind was held in June 2018

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and the United States will hold talks in Washington on February 26-28 on development of the air service between the two countries, press service of the Russian Transport Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Air transportation talks between Russia and the US are scheduled in Washington on February 26-28. The topic is the development of the air traffic," the Ministry said.

The previous meeting between representatives of aviation authorities of two countries was held in June 2018. It was reported that issues of transit freight flights of the US air carries across the Russian airspace were raised at the meeting.

