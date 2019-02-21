US elite disapproves of Russia’s independence under Putin, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The US elite disapproves of the independence that Russia has obtained with President Vladimir Putin in charge, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday during his speech for the Association of European Businesses.

"The US elite disapproves of what has started to happen to us after President Putin came into power, when we started to get on our feet little by little, but with confidence, when we started to gain independency. This is the crucial thing - we started to think independently, and not through the advisors stationed at key ministries here in the 90s," Lavrov stressed.