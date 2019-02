CARACAS, February 19. /TASS/. Russia will send 300 tonnes of medicines to Venezuela, the Latin American country's President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

"On Wednesday 300 tonnes of legitimate humanitarian aid will arrive from Russia," Maduro said.

Russia will deliver medicines to Venezuela, he added. "We paid for them," he noted.

Last week over 60 containers with 933 tonnes of medicines were delivered to Venezuela from abroad. Most cargo arrived from China and Cuba.