Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuela to face severe crisis if crude production falls, says advisor to central bank

World
February 18, 21:02 UTC+3 CARACAS

The former ambassador to Russia recalled that the capacity of Venezuela's oil sector has been falling for several years

Share
1 pages in this article

CARACAS, February 18. /TASS/. Venezuela will face a severe economic crisis if its oil production continues going down, Advisor to the Central Bank of Venezuela and former Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia (2003-2005) Carlos Mendoza Pottela said in an interview with TASS.

"The capacity of the oil sector has been falling for several years already. If it continues falling the economic crisis will be very severe," he said, adding that "revenues from sales of crude oil account for 95% of foreign currency flowing to Venezuela."

"It is necessary to pour funds in the development constantly for at least maintaining the production level, whereas for raising it even greater funds are needed," he emphasized. "The decline started in 2007, while in 2017 the (production) level was around 1.450 mln barrels per day, and it is even lower now," the official said, adding that "it is the level of 1947.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to ship to China S-400 missiles instead of those damaged during delivery
2
Russia to complete S-400 deliveries to Turkey by end of 2019
3
Putin has great trust towards Erdogan, says Kremlin spokesman
4
Bolivian president to discuss new agreements with Russia during his July visit — minister
5
UK authorities stay mum on article on Skripal’s health
6
Compromise with terrorists in Idlib is impossible, they must be eliminated - diplomat
7
Russia puts its losses from US aluminum, steel tariffs at $600mln — minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT