Erdogan does not rule out operation in Syrian Idlib, says newspaper

ANKARA, February 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not rule out the possibility of conducting a joint operation with Russia and Iran against militants in the Syrian de-escalation zone of Idlib, Hurriyet Daily News wrote on Saturday.

"Joint operations can be held at any time in line with the developments. There is no obstacle in front of these. Current measures are for the comfort, happiness and prosperity of the people in Idlib. What is essential for us is the security of the people of Idlib," Turkish leader was quoted as saying after the trilateral summit on Syria in Russia’s Sochi.