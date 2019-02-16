Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German Chancellor declares support of anti-Russia sanctions

World
February 16, 14:17 UTC+3 MUNICH

Western countries should maintain the dialogue with Russia, Angela Merkel said

Share
1 pages in this article
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Germany supports sanctions against Russia, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, adding that restrictive measures should be coordinated.

"We support sanctions against Russia. They should be coordinated (with Ukraine)," she said.

Western countries should maintain the dialogue with Russia, German Chancellor said, adding that it is necessary to observe the Russia-NATO Founding Act.

"As before, we are committed to the Russia-NATO Founding Act," she said, adding that "from the geostrategic viewpoint, Europe cannot be interested in breaking the relationship with Russia.".

Economic sanctions were imposed against Russia on July 31, 2014, after the crash of the Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 over Donbass. Since then, they have been extended every six months in unchanged form. In March 2015, the EU summit decided that sanctions could only be lifted after the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin
6
Putin and Lukashenko take to the ice on same team for Sochi hockey match
9
Vivid murals breathe life into California’s fire-scorched ruins
13
Polar vortex descends on US Midwest bringing bone-chilling arctic cold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
University in St. Petersburg collapses from fifth to second floors
2
Putin signs bill to ban all forms of cruelty to animals
3
Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source
4
Merkel considers it a mistake to squeeze Russia out of EU gas market for political reasons
5
Erdogan reiterates Turkey has no plans to renege on S-400 purchase, says newspaper
6
German Chancellor declares support of anti-Russia sanctions
7
Launch of Russia’s 2nd Angara carrier rocket scheduled for December
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT