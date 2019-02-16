Erdogan reiterates Turkey has no plans to renege on S-400 purchase, says newspaper

ANKARA, February 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that Ankara has no plans to renege on the purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russai despite the US pressure, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

"We have entered into an agreement with Russia on S-400. We have no intention to abandon it. We are working to make sure that S-400 systems are supplied in July as we were promised," the Turkish leader was quoted as saying after the trilateral summit on Syria in Sochi.

The news about the Russian-Turkish talks on the purchase of S-400 systems first came in November 2016. The Russian side confirmed that the contract had been signed on September 12, 2017. Concurrently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had made an advance payment. Turkey is going to become the first NATO member-state to purchase an air defense weapon of this class from Russia.