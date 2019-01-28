Japanese Foreign Ministry does not confirm Lavrov’s visit to Japan in March-April

TOKYO, January 28. /TASS/. The Japanese Foreign Ministry does not confirm reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov could visit Japan in March or April to hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and discuss a peace treaty, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"Concerning the visit in March or April, nothing has been finalized," the diplomat stressed, adding that there is an agreement on a meeting between Lavrov and Kono in February. He noted that, if the ministers’ schedules allowed, it could be held at the Munich Security Conference. The diplomat added though the issue of a meeting in Munich on February 16 had not been fully resolved yet.

The Sankei newspaper reported on earlier on Monday that Lavrov could pay a visit to Japan in March or April after the possible Munich meeting. According to the paper, the parties thus seek to make maximum progress on the peace treaty issue in the run-up to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, scheduled to be held in June.

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the mid-20th century. The main stumbling block to achieving this is the ownership of the southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan Islands and the Habomai Islands is being challenged by Japan. Moscow has stated on numerous occasions that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands is beyond doubt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed at a meeting in Singapore on November 14 to intensify Russian-Japanese negotiations on signing a peace treaty based on the Joint Declaration of October 19, 1956.

The Russian and Japanese top diplomats last met in Moscow on January 14. Talks between Putin and Abe were held in the Russian capital on January 22.