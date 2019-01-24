Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US policy toward Venezuela "direct interference" into country's affairs — Russian official

World
January 24, 4:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

US President Donald Trump earlier recognized Venezuelan National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido as interim president

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. US policy toward Venezuela and latest statements made by US President Donald Trump represent direct and unceremonious interference into the affairs of a sovereign state, chairman of Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

Trump earlier recognized Venezuelan parliament speaker Juan Guaido as the country's interim president.

"Current US policy toward Venezuela, including Trump's latest statement, represents a direct and unceremonious interference into Venezuela's affairs. The world knows what the change of power in Libya with direct US interference led to, what difficulties Iraq still faces and what difficulties Syria almost faced. Venezuela is next in line," Kosachev told reporters.

He noted that the events in Venezulea are internal affairs of this country. "Venezuelan people should be supported by developing cooperation with this country and facilitating the resolution of accumulated and obvious social-economic problems, not by imposing a blockade on the country," Kosachev said.

