Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia believes including Kiev in German offer to study Kerch Strait incident unrealistic

World
January 18, 15:17 UTC+3

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled that Vladimir Putin agreed to let French and German experts arrive and see how the passage through it is carried out,but "no one has arrived yet"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia does not think Ukraine’s involvement in any format on the Kerch Strait is possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters at a news conference following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow German and French specialists to come to the Kerch Strait area to see how the passage through it is carried out, and Putin agreed," he said. "One month has passed, but no one has arrived yet. However, today Mr. Maas handed over to me a proposal that ‘packs’ the trip in a certain document that needs to be coordinated with Ukraine. We believe if the idea is to reduce to the whole situation to a political procedure, with Ukraine making decisions in it, we run the risk of finding ourselves in a situation similar to the one with the Normandy format.".

Read also
Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko

Poroshenko’s party lacks any candidate capable of winning upcoming election, notes expert

The Russian minister also said that the Ukrainian government has made a decision not to set up polling stations in Russia for the March presidential election to affect the election’s outcome.

"We believe that their decision not to open polling stations at Ukrainian diplomatic facilities in Russia comes from a desire to sway the election in favor of the current authorities," Lavrov said.

The Ukrainian presidential election is scheduled to take place on March 31. On December 31, 2018, when the presidential campaign kicked off, the country’s Central Election Commission eliminated all the five polling stations in Russia - in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk. The Commission said Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia could vote at polling stations established in Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France KERCH STRAIT PROVOCATION
Persons
Angela Merkel Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Miracle on the Hudson: 10 years on
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bank of Russia purchased record-breaking gold volume in 2018
2
Ten-year challenge: Russian cartoon tops YouTube charts hitting Guinness World Records
3
Serbian leader presents Putin with Sarplaninac puppy during Belgrade visit
4
Nuns return to ancient Orthodox monastery in Syria’s Maaloula
5
Lavrov and UN envoy for Syria to meet on January 21
6
Roscosmos chief says US visit cancelled because ‘second American civil war’ underway
7
Russia believes including Kiev in German offer to study Kerch Strait incident unrealistic
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT