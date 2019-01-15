Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Erdogan says plans to meet with Putin on January 23

World
January 15, 14:46 UTC+3 ANKARA

A trilateral meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Putin is expexted to be on the agenda

© EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE

ANKARA, January 15. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on January 23, as he himself told reporters after addressing the parliament on Tuesday.

"I am highly likely to meet with Putin on Wednesday, January 23," Erdogan said, adding that "a trilateral meeting with [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani and Putin is on the agenda."

On January 10, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that there were plans to hold a Turkish-Russian-Iranian summit on Syria in the coming weeks. He pointed out that a meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Russia was expected to take place in the near future.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that preparations for Erdogan’s visit to Russia were underway but no dates had been set.

Persons
Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Countries
Syria
