Erdogan confirms Turkey plans to create security zone in Syria

World
January 15, 13:35 UTC+3 ANKARA

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with US President Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici

ANKARA, January 15. /TASS/. After talks with US President Donald Trump Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed his country’s intention to create a buffer zone in northern Syria. Erdogan was speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with parliament members from the Justice and Development Party he leads.

"In yesterday’s telephone conversation US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his decision to pull troops out of Syria. We’ve decided to go ahead with our contacts on all issues involving Syria, including the security zone Turkey will create," the daily Sabah quotes Erdogan as saying.

Topics
Syrian conflict
