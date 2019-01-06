Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Japanese peace treaty will be beneficial for US - Japan’s PM

World
January 06, 5:44 UTC+3 TOKYO

Shinzo Abe noted that the conclusion of a peace treaty would have a positive impact on regional stability

Share
1 pages in this article
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

© EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

TOKYO, January 6. /TASS/. The signing of a peace treaty between Japan and Russia will have a positive impact on the security of the Asia-Pacific region and will also be beneficial for Washington, which signed a security treaty with Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the NHK TV Channel on Sunday.

When asked to comment on how the mutual obligations of Tokyo and Washington influence the Russian-Japanese peace treaty negotiations Abe said:

"The Japan-US Security Treaty is the basis of international security guarantees for Japan. The conclusion of a peace treaty between Japan and Russia will have a positive impact on regional stability. I think this will be an advantage for the United States."

"That is a reality now that Russians live on the four islands (Southern Kuril Islands - TASS). The territorial problem cannot be solved until the Russians residing on the four islands agree with the transfer of ownership (of this or that part of the Kuril Islands to Japan - TASS). Therefore, our approach implies reaching an understanding on this issue by the people of the two countries," Abe stressed.

The Japanese Prime Minister also noted that Foreign Ministers of Japan and Russia Taro Kono and Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow on January 14. He added that after these talks he will go to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

At the meeting in Singapore on November 14, 2018, Putin and Abe agreed to intensify Russian-Japanese talks on concluding a peace treaty based on the Joint Declaration signed on October 19, 1956 on ceasing the state of war. The two countries resumed diplomatic and other relations, but no peace treaty has been signed so far.

Under Article 9 of the declaration, the Soviet Union agreed to hand over Shikotan and Habomai as a gesture of good will after the peace treaty is ultimately signed. The declaration was ratified by the two countries’ parliaments on December 8, 1956.

However in response to Japan’s signing a security treaty with the United States in 1960, the Soviet Union revoked its liabilities concerning the transfer of the islands. The Soviet government said back then that the islands would be handed over to Japan only when all foreign forces were withdrawn from its territory.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Shinzo Abe
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs bill to ban all forms of cruelty to animals
2
Cancellation of Rogozin's visit could disrupt the joint mission of US and Russia to Venus
3
Heads of Russia’s General Staff, US JCS discuss Syria - Russian Defense Ministry
4
Forty-five rockets produced by Roscosmos to be launched in 2019, says source
5
Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas Eve on Sunday
6
Location of Russian sailors captured in Gulf of Guinea is unknown - embassy
7
Russia receives official request from Serbia for supplies of S-300 complexes — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT