London worried about fate of Paul Whelan detained in Russia for spying

World
January 04, 18:04 UTC+3 LONDON

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the UK had offered consular assistance

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, January 4. /TASS/. The UK is extremely worried about the fate of Paul Whelan, a dual US/UK citizen, who was detained in Russia, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.

"We are extremely worried about Paul Whelan, we have offered consular assistance," Reuters quotes him as saying.

On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said US citizen Paul Whelan was detained on December 28, 2018, in Moscow while on a spy mission. A criminal investigation was opened against him on espionage charges. He could face between 10 and 20 years in jail.

