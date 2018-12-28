Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Agreement with Syrian army to be spread east of Euphrates — Kurds

World
December 28, 14:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, a spokesman for Syria’s General Staff said the Syrian troops had established control of Manbij and hoisted the Syrian state flag there

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The agreement to move Syrian army units to Kurds-held territories in northern Syria will be spread to the east bank of the Euphrates, the Al-Mayadeen television news channel has quoted the spokeswoman for the Kurdish Autonomy Administration, Jeyhan Ahmed, as saying.

She said the Syrian Democratic Forces consisting mostly of Kurdish units, supported the idea of putting the city of Manbij, 85 kilometers north of Aleppo, under the control of government troops.

"We’ve been working together with Damascus on blocking Turkey’s way," Ahmed said.

Earlier, a spokesman for Syria’s General Staff said the Syrian troops had established control of Manbij and hoisted the Syrian state flag there.

"The Syrian army was moved to Manbij in response to civilians’ requests and also in accordance with their task of restoring state sovereignty over the country’s entire territory," the news agency SANA quoted the General Staff’s official as saying.

After the United States’ decision to start the pullout of troops from Syria Ankara had hoped to take over Manbij and attach it to the security zone in the border area between Aazaaz and Jarablus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 21 the Turkish army would clear that city of Kurdish forces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs bill to ban all forms of cruelty to animals
2
Khashoggi case not hemorrhaging Neom project, says Saudi finance minister
3
Turkey has no intention of letting US examine S-400 systems, says source
4
Lasitskene says to move abroad for trainings if Russia sealed off to anti-doping officials
5
Failure of West’s schemes to stifle Russia’s progress major outcome of 2018, says senator
6
Armenia’s acting premier says he discussed bilateral ties, gas at meeting with Putin
7
Presidential campaign in Ukraine to be extremely dramatic, says analyst
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT