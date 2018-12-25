Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian-Belarus relations have turnover growth trend, says Putin

World
December 25, 16:45 UTC+3

Belarus has already accumulated about $4 bln of Russian direct investments

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Belarus are developing successfully and the trade turnover growth trend is visible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I generally believe our relations are developing quite successfully," Putin said when opening talks with his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. "It is enough to say that our turnover rose by more than 23% last year and exceeded $32 bln. Growth in this year is above 12% more against the last-year base. It means we will surpass indicators of the last year," Putin noted.

Belarus has already accumulated about $4 bln of Russian direct investments, the head of state said. The diversification level of economic ties between two countries is high, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
3
Greenback blues: Russian firms face pitfalls in dollar payments with partners
4
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Family of incarcerated Butina needs $436,000 to pay US lawyer’s fees
6
Press review: Erdogan to occupy northern Syria and how much does cyber sovereignty cost
7
Crimean head invites Syrian leader to attend Yalta economic forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT