Russian-Belarus relations have turnover growth trend, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Belarus are developing successfully and the trade turnover growth trend is visible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I generally believe our relations are developing quite successfully," Putin said when opening talks with his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. "It is enough to say that our turnover rose by more than 23% last year and exceeded $32 bln. Growth in this year is above 12% more against the last-year base. It means we will surpass indicators of the last year," Putin noted.

Belarus has already accumulated about $4 bln of Russian direct investments, the head of state said. The diversification level of economic ties between two countries is high, he added.