Talks between Russian, Belarusian presidents begin in Moscow

World
December 25, 15:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The issues on the agenda include the pricing of Russian natural gas

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have begun a new round of talks in the Kremlin. There are a number of issues on the agenda, including the pricing of Russian natural gas. Belarus seeks for ways to offset the losses it will face in the wake of Russia’s oil tax maneuver, while Russia is concerned about violations of customs laws.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that "there are some nuances [concerning the tax maneuver] in their approaches that are to be discussed."

The two presidents will also compare their stances on the whole range of bilateral matters, including the development of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Peskov said, adding that a large part of the meeting would take place behind closed doors.

Tax maneuver

On December 24, the Belarusian president said at a meeting dedicated to pressing cooperation issues that Moscow had rejected all suggestions Minsk had made concerning gas prices and ways to offset financial losses. "We were supposed to resolve all issues related to gas prices by the middle of the year, in St. Petersburg Vladimir Putin and I agreed to resolve all issues stemming from the tax maneuver. However, Russia rejected all of our suggestions and the deadline was not met," Lukahsenko said.

Russian government sources, in turn, said that there had never been no agreement saying that Russia would offset Belarus’s financial losses caused by the tax maneuver.

Minsk wants Russia to offset its financial losses as the tax maneuver will take oil prices for Belarusian oil refineries higher.

Violations of customs laws

Moscow is concerned about regular violations of the common customs laws of Russia and Belarus, including the import of banned and excisable goods to Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier.

According to him, Belarus did not fully comply with the 1999 agreement, which implies that the two countries should outline common tax, customs, monetary and economic policies. In this regard, he pointed out that no common currency had been introduced so far.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
