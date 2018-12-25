Transnistrian leader calls on Moldova to revisit approaches to solve Transnistrian issue

CHISINAU, December 25. /TASS/. Leader of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky has called on Moldova to revisit its strategy for solving the Transnistrian issue. The Transnistrian leader’s press service reported that he made the corresponding statement on Tuesday at a meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Bender.

"The head of the Transnistrian state marked three outstanding issues on today’s agenda - telecommunication, the suspension of politically motivated criminal cases and the issue of the law on Transnistria’s status adopted by the Moldovan parliament in 2005," according to the report, which was released after the meeting. The authorities of the unrecognized republic "would like to hear the opinion of the Moldovan administration on the specified law," says the report.

In 2005, Moldova’s parliament adopted the law which determines Transnistria’s future states within single Moldova, without consultations with Tiraspol. Transnistria responded to it in 2006 with a referendum, at which 97% of participants spoke in favor of independence from Moldova and rapprochement with Russia. The completely different positions of the sides complicated the negotiations on the political formula of future relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol.