Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transnistrian leader calls on Moldova to revisit approaches to solve Transnistrian issue

World
December 25, 16:26 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Vadim Krasnoselsky said the authorities of the unrecognized republic "would like to hear the opinion of the Moldovan administration on the specified law"

Share
1 pages in this article
Transnistria leader Vadim Krasnoselsky

Transnistria leader Vadim Krasnoselsky

© Dmitry Rogozin Press Service/TASS

CHISINAU, December 25. /TASS/. Leader of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky has called on Moldova to revisit its strategy for solving the Transnistrian issue. The Transnistrian leader’s press service reported that he made the corresponding statement on Tuesday at a meeting with Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Bender.

"The head of the Transnistrian state marked three outstanding issues on today’s agenda - telecommunication, the suspension of politically motivated criminal cases and the issue of the law on Transnistria’s status adopted by the Moldovan parliament in 2005," according to the report, which was released after the meeting. The authorities of the unrecognized republic "would like to hear the opinion of the Moldovan administration on the specified law," says the report.

Read also

Moldovan President condemns calls for withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria

In 2005, Moldova’s parliament adopted the law which determines Transnistria’s future states within single Moldova, without consultations with Tiraspol. Transnistria responded to it in 2006 with a referendum, at which 97% of participants spoke in favor of independence from Moldova and rapprochement with Russia. The completely different positions of the sides complicated the negotiations on the political formula of future relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Transnistria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts underwater trials of nuclear-capable strategic drone — source
2
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
3
Kremlin sees no reason for emergency meetings and negotiations due to lower oil prices
4
Kremlin redirects query on Gaddafi son’s appeal for support to Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Foreign labs set up near Russian borders make consumer watchdog take security measures
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Miss Moscow 2018: Beauty contestants stun Russian capital with festive outfits on catwalk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT