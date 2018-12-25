Foreign labs set up near Russian borders make consumer watchdog take security measures

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s consumer watchdog has taken additional measures to protect the country’s people in light of biological experiments taking place in foreign laboratories set up near the Russian borders, the watchdog’s head and Russia’s Chief Sanitary Inspector Anna Popova said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to her, the risk first and foremost comes from the Zika virus, which was found to be able to cause birth defects in 2015. The Zika virus situation "changed a lot in the past few years," Popova noted.

"Given what is going on in the world and based on the analysis of scientific literature and patents registered in the United States - which the Lugar Center has - concerning ways to deliver insects to a certain area using unmanned aerial vehicles, we have to take large-scale steps to treat the Black Sea coast," she added.

The treatment area stands at no less than 2,000 hectares, while Russian experts carry out more than 55,000 laboratory studies of pathogens every year.

"The Lugar Center is located not far from our southern borders, which is another reason for us to take additional measures," Russia’s chief sanitary inspector pointed out.

As many as 22 introduced cases of Zika were recorded in Russia in 2018.

According to the consumer watchdog’s chief, information provided by the Defense Ministry shows that "the number of biological laboratories established or upgraded with funds from the Pentagon has only been growing." In this regard, Popova mentioned 11 laboratories in Ukraine, seven in Armenia, ten in Georgia and another ten in Kazakhstan. "There are a lot of countries that took money from the US Department of Defense and allowed a number of centers to be built that carry out research activities involving biologically dangerous pathogens," Popova added.