MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The death toll in a tsunami in Indonesia has reached 429 people, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, quoting spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure Sutopo Nugroho.

According to earlier reports, 373 people were killed and 1,459 were injured.

A heavy tsunami struck the coastal areas of Indonesia's islands of Java and Sumatra overnight into December 23. The high wave could reportedly have been caused by the recent eruption of Krakatoa.