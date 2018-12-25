Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indonesia’s authorities warn of threat of high waves in many coastal areas

World
December 25, 9:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The wave height may reach up to four meters

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Indonesia’s authorities have warned of the danger of high waves in many coastal areas of the country, in particular in the Java Sea and the Celebes Sea, according to a statement made by spokesman for the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) Zairo Hendrawan, which was released on Tuesday.

Read also

Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs to 334 people

"Vessels at sea, including passenger vessels, should be extremely cautious and are recommended to suspend any activity in coastal areas, as the wave height will reach four meters," according to the report. The specified warning will operate through December 27, the agency added.

BMKG Director General Dwikorita Karnawati earlier warned of the extremely unfavorable weather conditions for the next few days in the coastal areas of the Sunda Strait, which separates the islands of Java and Sumatra, where the devastating tsunami occurred. According to forecasts, gusty winds and heavy precipitations are expected.

A heavy tsunami struck the area overnight into December 23. More than 370 people were killed and about 60 are missing. The high wave could reportedly have been caused by the recent eruption of Krakatoa.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia earned additional $120 billion after OPEC deal — energy minister
2
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
3
London does not miss opportunity to hinder work of Russian media in UK — Russian embassy
4
Russia’s military infrastructure in Arctic is unrivaled, says minister
5
Press review: Crimea, Donbass ready to deter Kiev and is the Syria exit a ‘gift’ to Russia
6
Russian Father Frost gets military exoskeleton to make his gift-bringing job easier
7
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT