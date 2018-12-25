Putin and Lukashenko to meet in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting on Tuesday in Moscow to continue looking for consensus on the issue of pricing Russian fuel.

When announcing the meeting, the Kremlin press service did not provide concrete details about the agenda. "At the talks, the sides will discuss key issues of bilateral relations and prospects for further development of integration processes in Eurasia" the Kremlin press service said.

However, the issue of pricing Russian gas for Belarus remains on top of the agenda for Minsk.