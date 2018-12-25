Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Mexican president vows to investigate helicopter crash that killed governor

World
December 25, 6:53 UTC+3 MEXICO CITY

The helicopter with Governor of Puebla State Martha Erika Alonso and senator Rafael Moreno Valle crashed near the Puebla City on Monday

MEXICO CITY, December 25. /TASS/. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed that Puebla State Governor Martha Erika Alonso was killed in a helicopter crash on Monday.

"I personally express my deepest condolences to the family of senator Rafael Moreno Valle and his wife, Puebla State Governor Martha Erika Alonso," the president wrote on his Twitter account. "As an official, I undertake to investigate what happened, to tell the truth about this, and to act in accordance with this," he added.

The helicopter with Alonso and Valle on board crashed near the Puebla City. No information about the cause of the crash is available at the moment.

