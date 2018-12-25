Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants storm government offices in Kabul, killing at least 27

World
December 25, 3:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Reports say a group of armed militants attacked government offices in Kabul after setting off a car bomb

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Read also

Attacks kill 15, leave 110 people wounded on election day in Afghanistan, says agency

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least 27 people were killed in the attack at government offices in Kabul, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Monday.

The majority of people killed in the attack by militants are civilians.

According to the Tolo News TV channel, a group of armed militants attacked government offices in the Afghan capital and took as hostage employees of the Afghan Ministry of Public Works and the administration dealing with providing assistance to the families of people killed and disabled in the war. After setting off a car bomb near the Ministry of Public Works, militants opened fire. Two more explosions occurred after that. Taking advantage of the ensuing panic, the attackers broke into the building.

Official spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry Nusrat Rahimi said that government forces eliminated two militants three hours after the attack. Some reports indicate that there were three attackers in total. Rahimi said that around 200 people were evacuated from the building. The media reported that the government forces' operation lasted for around 7 hours.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants storm government offices in Kabul, killing at least 27
2
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
3
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
4
Scherbakova wins gold in women's singles at Russian Figure Skating Championship
5
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
6
Possible purchase on US Patriot systems not to impact Ankara’s S-400 deal with Moscow
7
Russian Embassy in London regrets May's anti-Russian statements in her Christmas address
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT