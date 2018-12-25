Militants storm government offices in Kabul, killing at least 27

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least 27 people were killed in the attack at government offices in Kabul, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Monday.

The majority of people killed in the attack by militants are civilians.

According to the Tolo News TV channel, a group of armed militants attacked government offices in the Afghan capital and took as hostage employees of the Afghan Ministry of Public Works and the administration dealing with providing assistance to the families of people killed and disabled in the war. After setting off a car bomb near the Ministry of Public Works, militants opened fire. Two more explosions occurred after that. Taking advantage of the ensuing panic, the attackers broke into the building.

Official spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry Nusrat Rahimi said that government forces eliminated two militants three hours after the attack. Some reports indicate that there were three attackers in total. Rahimi said that around 200 people were evacuated from the building. The media reported that the government forces' operation lasted for around 7 hours.