Azerbaijani leader points out positive effect of expanding cooperation with Russia, Turkey

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has pointed out a major positive effect from rising cooperation with Russia and Turkey in the gas sector.

"Joint efforts of Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey in that area will not only enable us to fully implement our plans, promote our interests, but also to project the policy regarding development of our energy resources and their transportation," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Monday.

"At today’s global energy map, a certain cooperation format Russian-Turkey-Azerbaijan has already emerged, which is very promising both from the viewpoint of bilateral and trilateral (cooperation)," President added.