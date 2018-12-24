Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iraqi president receives Russian ambassador to discuss regional peace

World
December 24, 19:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President Bahram Salih emphasized the importance of supporting efforts towards having peace and stability in the region

MOSCOW, December 24./TASS/. Iraqi President Bahram Salih received on Monday Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maxim Maximov, says a press release posted on the official website of the Iraqi president’s Office.

The Iraqi leader emphasized the importance of supporting efforts towards having peace and stability in the region. "During the meeting, President Salih stressed the importance of supporting efforts towards a peace settlement in order to put an end to the vicious cycle of violence and give a boost to efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region," the press release said.

It said the Iraqi president had also emphasized the importance of relations between the two friendly countries "in the sphere of security, as well as in military and economic sectors, and the importance of working on expanding these relations to cover all spheres," the report said.

It quoted the Russian ambassador as expressing Russia’s bid to strengthen cooperation in Iraq in security and economic sectors.

