Media: Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin got fuel tank damage

World
December 24, 19:18 UTC+3 LONDON

The ship is ordered not to leave the Falmouth seaport until repair work is completed

LONDON, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin has one of its fuel tanks damaged as a result of getting stuck near UK shores, the Press Association news agency reports on Monday.

The vessel is ordered not to leave the Falmouth seaport until repair work is completed in one of damaged fuel tanks, the news agency says. The cargo shipped was tugged to safe anchorage as a precautionary measure.

Read also

Russian cargo ship Kuzma Minin rescued in British waters

No environmental pollution reports were received from the UK monitoring services so far. Kuzma Minin can sail after completion of an extra inspection following repair completion.

The Russian cargo ship got stuck on December 18 as it was entering the Falmouth sea port. Representatives of UK rescue and onshore services were sent to the scene. Deputy Head of the British Foreign Ministry Alan Duncan assured that London would do everything for the safety of seafarers from Russia. The Russian ambassador commended the Deputy Minister for efficiency and goodwill. The British Coast Guard lifted off the Russian vessel and turned it away from the shore.

