Pakistani top diplomat plans to meet with Lavrov in Moscow on December 26

World
December 24, 18:47 UTC+3

The Pakistani foreign ministry earlier informed that Shah Mahmood Qureshi planned to tour Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia in the end of December

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi plans to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, while visiting Moscow on December 26, a spokesman for the Pakistani embassy in Moscow told TASS on Monday.

"The meeting will take place on December 26," the spokesman said.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said earlier that Qureshi planned to tour Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia on December 24-26 to discuss his country’s relations with these countries, as well as ways of settling the Afghan crisis.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
