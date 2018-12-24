Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Timoshenko describes Ukraine’s local elections as Armageddon

World
December 24, 12:57 UTC+3 KIEV

Ukrainian politician pointed out that she had been in politics for many years and "had seen many things"

Share
1 pages in this article
Yulia Timoshenko

Yulia Timoshenko

© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. The leader of Ukraine’s Batkivshchina party, Yulia Timoshenko, has pointed to mass violations in last Sunday’s elections of heads of territorial communities.

"The elections were terrible. I’ve been in politics for many years and I’ve seen many things. What I witnessed this time, though, was extraordinary," she said. "Ballot papers were photocopied, ballot papers were totally unprotected, a hundred faked ballot papers with marks suddenly emerged out of nowhere… Bribery was massive through all resources available to the current legislators who participated in the election from the current authorities."

Also, Timoshenko complained about the return of the notorious situation in which a large percentage of voters cast their ballots at home without any officially recognized excuses or certificates.

Read also

Poll shows Timoshenko as Ukraine’s presidential frontrunner, while Poroshenko struggles

"In fact, it was an Armageddon of election. There was everything - rigging, compulsion and bribes. People were coerced into quitting the race. The authorities used arm twisting tactics to force those who’d wished to run as self-nominees to participate from the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc."

Alongside this Batkivshchina’s leader declared that her party achieved "impressive results."

"In the elections of heads of territorial communities Batkivshchina was the front-runner with 35.7%, the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc, second with 22.7%, and the Agrarian Party, third with 8.3%. The Radical Party followed with 7.1% and the Ukrainian Association of Patriots UKROP with 7%.

According to Timoshenko, the Popular Front was supported by 3.4%, Self Reliance, by 3%, Civic Position - 1.6% and the Case of the Freedom Party, 1%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Press review: Crimea, Donbass ready to deter Kiev and is the Syria exit a ‘gift’ to Russia
3
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
4
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
5
Russian watchdog denies spending nearly $300 mln on new technology to block Telegram
6
Bodies of all nine people killed in Solikamsk mine fire lifted to surface
7
About 370 kilometers of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline already laid - project operator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT