Armenian PM plans to meet with Putin on December 27

YEREVAN, December 24. /TASS/. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Moscow on December 27, where he plans to discuss a wide variety of issues of bilateral cooperation at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Armenian government’s press service told journalists on Monday.

The Russian leader earlier announced the upcoming meeting with Pashinyan at his annual news conference.