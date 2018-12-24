Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Armenian PM plans to meet with Putin on December 27

World
December 24, 12:00 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Moscow on December 27

YEREVAN, December 24. /TASS/. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Moscow on December 27, where he plans to discuss a wide variety of issues of bilateral cooperation at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Armenian government’s press service told journalists on Monday.

"Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make a working visit to Moscow on December 27, where his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled. Issues of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will be discussed," the report says.

The Russian leader earlier announced the upcoming meeting with Pashinyan at his annual news conference.

