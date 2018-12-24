Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indonesia’s president comments on deadly tsunami

World
December 24, 11:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Experts still cannot name the exact reason for the disaster, Joko Widodo said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said that relevant agencies could not warn of the tsunami which killed more than 280 people beforehand. He said about it on Monday after visiting Pandeglang Regency in Banten Province on the island of Java, news portal Detik reported.

Read also

Russia ready to help Indonesia create disaster early warning system

"Experts still cannot name the exact reason for the disaster, so it is necessary to refrain from making conclusions," Widodo said. "The tsunami is of a vague nature, and various agencies responsible for the warning could not detect its approach beforehand."

The president noted that "the task was set for the corresponding agencies to check the operating equipment and urgently replace the failed elements of the nationwide system of early tsunami warning."

"It will be done at the beginning of the next year," Widodo said.

Spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) Sutopo Nugroho earlier reported that 281 people were killed and more than 1,000 were injured in the disaster. To date, 57 people are missing, but this figure is expected to grow. A total of 229 deaths were earlier reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Runet shutdown not looming now, assures telecom watchdog
3
Pentagon confirms Syria pullout order signed
4
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
5
Armenian PM plans to meet with Putin on December 27
6
Putin praises Azerbaijani leader’s role in enhancing bilateral partnership
7
Russia makes over 10 test launches of Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT