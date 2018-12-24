Pentagon confirms Syria pullout order signed

WASHINGTON, December 24. /TASS/. The order for the withdrawal of US troops from Syria has been signed, a Pentagon official confirmed to TASS.

The execute order has been signed, the official said, declining to provide further operational details.

CNN reported earlier that "the order to withdraw US forces from Syria has been signed".

On December 19, US President Donald Trump ordered a full withdrawal of US troops from Syria. "After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home!" he said.

Washington launched a military operation against the Islamic State group in Iraq in June 2014 and in Syria in September 2014. More than 2,000 US troops are currently deployed to Syria. According to US officials, the troop pullout will take 60 to 100 days.