Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pentagon confirms Syria pullout order signed

World
December 24, 6:34 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The official declined to provide further operational details

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

WASHINGTON, December 24. /TASS/. The order for the withdrawal of US troops from Syria has been signed, a Pentagon official confirmed to TASS.

The execute order has been signed, the official said, declining to provide further operational details.

CNN reported earlier that "the order to withdraw US forces from Syria has been signed".

On December 19, US President Donald Trump ordered a full withdrawal of US troops from Syria. "After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home!" he said.

Washington launched a military operation against the Islamic State group in Iraq in June 2014 and in Syria in September 2014. More than 2,000 US troops are currently deployed to Syria. According to US officials, the troop pullout will take 60 to 100 days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
Pentagon confirms Syria pullout order signed
4
Scherbakova wins gold in women's singles at Russian Figure Skating Championship
5
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to 281
6
Russia makes over 10 test launches of Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile
7
Bodies of all nine people killed in Solikamsk mine fire lifted to surface
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT