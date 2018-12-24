Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Lithuanian PM’s son reportedly arrested in Russian espionage case

World
December 24, 2:50 UTC+3 VILNIUS

"I can neither reject nor confirm it," the country’s State Security Department Director Darius Jauniskis said in response to a question about Vaidotas Prunskus’s arrest

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PATRICK PLEUL

VILNIUS, December 24. /TASS/. Vaidotas Prunskus, the son of former Lithuanian Prime Minister Kazimira Prunskiene, has reportedly been arrested in connection with a Russian espionage case, the country’s State Security Department Director Darius Jauniskis told the national TV.

"I can neither reject nor confirm it," he said in response to a question about Prunskus’s arrest.

Kazimira Prunskiene served as Lithuania’s Prime Minister since March 11, 1990, when the country declared independence, until January 10, 1991. She had to step down amid rising prices and armed clashes in the capital of Vilnius, which killed more than ten people. Prunskiene remained active on the political scene, ran for president and served as a lawmaker. However, she retired from politics after recovering from a serious illness in 2012.

Espionage fever

Espionage-related reports dominated the Lithuanian media in the past week. On Wednesday, Lithuanian State Security Department Director Darius Jauniskis said that the country’s law enforcement agencies had identified a group, whose members had allegedly been gathering information on instructions from Russia’s intelligence agencies. He said that opposition politician Algirdas Paleckis, allegedly involved in those activities, had been detained over a month ago.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian police detained Russian national Valery Ivanov in the country’s capital of Vilnius for alleged weapons possession. Police said firearms had been found during a search of his apartment. Police sources added that the investigation would later clarify whether Ivanov’s detention had anything to do with an investigation against Paleckis. However, Ivanov was released from custody on Wednesday.

Following these incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lithuania’s actions were yet another illustration of the country’s anti-Russian policy and a departure from democratic principles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
Former Lithuanian PM’s son reportedly arrested in Russian espionage case
4
About 370 kilometers of Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline already laid - project operator
5
Avangard hypersonic missile systems to enter combat duty in Dombarovsky division in 2019
6
Eight bodies found in Solikamsk mine after fire
7
Kadyrov willing to end his tenure as Chechnya’s head
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT