Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US instructs UN members to reject resolution on INF Treaty — Russian diplomat

World
December 23, 1:09 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHANTSKY

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said the US was very worried about the outcome of the vote in the UN General Assembly

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHANTSKY, December 22. /TASS/. The United States sent out a letter to the United Nations members, insisting that the Russian-drafted resolution calling for strengthening the Russia-US compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty be rejected, and also noting that it should be done by two thirds of the vote, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Saturday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

UNGA vote on INF Treaty resolution new blow to global security, Moscow warns

"The US side was very worried about the outcome of the vote," Nebenzya told Rossiya 1 TV channel.

On Thursday, "[US] Ambassador [to the UN Nikkey] Haley sent out a letter to all member countries - and to us - calling for a vote against the Russia-drafted resolution, but in support of the particular importance of this issue, so it should be passed by two thirds of the UN members’ votes," he said.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly voted down the resolution in support of the INF Treaty. Forty-three nations voted for the document, 46 were against and another 78 abstained.

Among those who voted against the resolution were the United States, the European Union nations, Japan, Turkey, Israel and Ukraine. The document was supported by China, member nations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Iran, Syria and a number of Latin American countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the results of the vote were disappointing and a new blow to global security.

The key idea of the Russian draft is that the treaty should be supported as one of the cornerstones of European and international security. The document calls on the signatories to the treaty, i.e. Russia and the United States, to continue consultations to keep it in place.

In the meantime, representatives of the United States and the European Union said after the vote that they did not think that resolution might help preserve the treaty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
INF Treaty United Nations
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US instructs UN members to reject resolution on INF Treaty — Russian diplomat
2
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
3
Kadyrov willing to end his tenure as Chechnya’s head
4
Russia makes over 10 test launches of Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile
5
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
6
US tells Russia to scrap 9M729 missile or modify it — Department of State
7
Russian cutting-edge frigate live-fires cruise missiles in Barents Sea drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT