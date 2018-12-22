Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US initially planned to be in Syria for three months, says Trump

World
December 22, 20:42 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US president is sure that other local countries, including Turkey, "should be able to easily take care of whatever remains"

Share
1 pages in this article
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The United States had initially planned to deploy their force to Syria for three months, but eventually the US troops stayed there several years, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"…going to be there for three months, and that was seven years ago - we never left. When I became President, ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia - TASS] was going wild. Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains. We’re coming home!" Trump wrote.

On December 19, US President Donald Trump said that the United States had defeated ISIS (Islamic State) in Syria, which was the only reason for the US troops being there, so all US troops would be pulled out of Syria. According to US officials, the US would withdraw its entire force of 2,000 service members from Syria within 60 to 100 days. Along with this, US Department of Defense Spokesperson Dana White stressed that "the campaign against ISIS is not over" and that the United States "will continue working with our partners and allies to defeat ISIS wherever it operates."

Washington launched a military operation against Islamic State in Iraq in June 2014 and in Syria in September 2014.

Trump’s decision to pull the troops from Syria has startled not only US allies, including in the Middle East, but also members of the US Congress. Some influential senators of both parties have opposed Trump’s step.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US pullout from Syria result of secret deal with Turkey, says expert
2
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
3
Rejected INF Treaty resolution at UN General Assembly will enable US to ruin that document
4
US initially planned to be in Syria for three months, says Trump
5
Three Syrian soldiers wounded in shellings by militants — Russian reconciliation center
6
US uses anti-Russian rhetoric to justify interference in Macedonia — foreign ministry
7
Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT