PYONGYANG, December 22. /TASS/. A delegation of the North Korean People’s Security Minister (police) has left on a visit to Russia, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

The plane carrying the law enforcement delegation had taken off from Pyongyang’s Sunan airport, it said. The delegation is reported to be led by ministry’s senior adviser. The agency did not mention any other details related to the visit, scheduled meetings or themes for negotiations.