Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian army shell DPR 23 times in 24 hours, republic says

World
December 22, 14:50 UTC+3 DONETSK

Ukrainian forces targeted the northern outskirts of Donetsk, the suburbs of Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and a number of villages in the southern part of the republic

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have violated the ceasefire agreement, shelling the regions of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) adjacent to the contact line 23 times over the past 24 hours, head of the DPR group in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Saturday.

"The total number of violations made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day is 23," the Donetsk News Agency quoted Yakubov as saying. "The total number of used ammunitions is 50," he added.

According to Yakubov, Ukrainian forces targeted the northern outskirts of Donetsk, the suburbs of Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and a number of villages in the southern part of the republic. The troops used mortar launchers, grenade launchers, and small arms.

The sides have agreed to a ceasefire more than 20 times since the beginning of the Donbass conflict in April 2014, though none of the ceasefires was stable. Representatives of the self-proclaimed republics suggested earlier this week that a new ceasefire be declared starting December 22, for upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. However, Kiev’s representatives rejected it. In that situation, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group, Martin Sajdik, suggested that the sides hold a video conference of the subgroup on December 27 to coordinate the ceasefire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Time magazine’s Person of the Year: Past winners and this year's choice
10
Ex-diplomat Salome Zurabishvili elected as Georgia's first woman president
9
Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning: Trump spares ‘Peas’ and ‘Carrots’ from becoming dinner
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rejected INF Treaty resolution at UN General Assembly will enable US to ruin that document
2
Three Russians enter Forbes list of 2018 biggest billionaire winners
3
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
4
Moscow court arrests in absentia financier Browder charged with organizing crime syndicate
5
Minsk confirms president’s plans to visit Moscow on December 25
6
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
7
US pullout from Syria result of secret deal with Turkey, says expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT