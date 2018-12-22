Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Minsk confirms president’s plans to visit Moscow on December 25

World
December 22, 11:45 UTC+3 MINSK

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the leaders of the two countries would discuss a number of "issues of bilateral relations"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

© Aleksandr Shcherbak/TASS

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will take an official visit to Moscow on December 25 for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attended by members of the two countries’ governments, Presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told TASS on Saturday.

"Belarusian President’s visit to Moscow is planned for December 25 for talks with Russian President to be attended by members of the governments," she said.

"The talks will focus on the most pressing issues of our cooperation," she added.

President of Belarus said earlier that the tax maneuver in Russia’s oil sector would be the key issue of his meeting with Vladimir Putin. Moscow and Minsk have been negotiating the mechanism of compensating the shortfall in budget revenues due to Russia’s tax maneuver in the oil sector that envisions a gradual slash of export duties on oil and petroleum products to zero for the Belarusian side since the beginning of November. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko said earlier this week that the losses of two Belarusian oil refining plants and the country’s budget from Russia’s tax maneuver would total $383 mln with the oil price of $70 per barrel in 2019.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the leaders of the two countries would discuss a number of "issues of bilateral relations considered as disputable, regarding which a serious progress was made at a recent meeting in Sochi" at the upcoming talks.

