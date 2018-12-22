Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukrainian forces shell LPR territory 4 times over last 24 hours

World
December 22, 7:44 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Ukrainian forces used mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Diplomat: Poroshenko may use Donbass tensions as excuse to call off presidential election

LUGANSK, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) four times over the last 24 hours, LPR people's militia said on Saturday.

"The settlements of Donetsky, Kalinovka, Sokolniki and Zhelobok came under fire," LuganskInformCenter quoted LPR people's militia as saying.

Ukrainian forces used mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

The last agreement on ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was reached at the Contact Group meeting in Minsk. The ceasefire was supposed to start overnight to September 29, right before the beginning of a school year. Since the start of the conflict, the sides have agreed on a ceasefire over 20 times already, but violations keep occurring.

Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
