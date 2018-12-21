Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Hamas leader may visit Russia in early 2019 — diplomat

World
December 21, 11:22 UTC+3

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to visit Russia in early 2019

Read also

UN General Assembly rejects US-led draft resolution condemning Hamas

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to visit Russia in early 2019, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

"We have invited him and he accepted the invitation with gratitude. Now we will need to consider dates that will suit both parties and form delegations," Bogdanov said, adding that "we expect his visit to take place early next year."

"He needs to decide on the delegation’s members, we have already made some suggestions and are waiting for a confirmation," the senior Russian diplomat noted.

