Beijing seeks cooperation with Moscow — diplomat

BEIJING, December 21. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities highly appreciate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest statements on relations between the two countries as a factor contributing to the improvement of the international situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"We fully approve and highly appreciate Putin’s statements <…> and believe that they reflect the high level, at which Russian-Chinese relations are developing," she told reporters at a press briefing.

According to the diplomat, Beijing and Moscow are a stabilizing factor in a constantly changing situation on the global stage. "Both sides oppose protectionism and unilateral measures playing a stabilizing role," the diplomat stressed.

She added that, China and Russia would achieve new positive results based on mutual trust, which would make it possible to ensure universal peace, stability and security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at his annual news conference on Thursday that successful cooperation between Russia and China in the international arena had a favorable effect on the situation all over the world. The Russian leader noted that the trade turnover between the two countries could soon amount to about $100 bln, which would be a huge accomplishment. The president also supported the domestic policy pursued by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We see the changes, which have taken place in China, in a favorable light. I believe stability and predictability, including in domestic policy and the personnel component, are very important for a country like China, which has a population 1.3 billion," Putin stressed.