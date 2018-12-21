Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Tokyo mum on Putin’s remarks on peace treaty

World
December 21, 9:48 UTC+3 TOKYO

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin said that it was essential to take into account security issues in concluding a peace treaty with Japan

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

TOKYO, December 21. /TASS/. The Japanese government will not comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks about the peace treaty issue outside the negotiation platform so as not to harm the course of the bilateral dialogue, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

Read also

Kremlin says Japanese PM may visit Russia on January 21

"I would like to refrain from commenting on certain specific statements," he said when asked to comment on the Russian president’s statements on bilateral ties made at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"There are fears that explaining our stance and way of thinking anywhere outside the negotiation platform can have an adverse effect on the talks with Russia themselves," he stressed.

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin said that it was essential to take into account security issues in concluding a peace treaty with Japan. He stressed that Russia was concerned about the United States’ plans to deploy American missile defense systems to Japan. The president also noted that Russia remained curious about the level of Japan’s independence from Washington in making decisions to host US military infrastructure.

Dispute over Kuril Islands
